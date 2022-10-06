Watch: Mumbai Police detain man from Bihar for threatening to blow up Reliance hospital, kill Ambanis

e-Paper Get App
The police team sent to detain the man is on its way back to Mumbai, with the accused in custody. Further probe is underway, according to the police

Somendra Sharma
Thursday, October 06, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai | ANI
The Mumbai Police on Thursday detained a man from Bihar's Darbhanga, in connection with a case related to threat calls made to both the Ambani family, as well as the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

"Acting swiftly in the incident of threat calls to Ambani family, a team of Mumbai Police has detained a person from a block in Darbhanga, Bihar at midnight with help of Bihar Police. Team is on the way back to Mumbai along with the accused. Further investigation is being done in this matter," said DCP (Zone 2) Neelotpal.

On Wednesday, the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at Girgaum received two calls with the caller threatening to blow up the hospital and harm the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

It was the second such instance in two months. On Aug 15, from 10:30am till 12:04pm, nine threat calls were received on the landline number of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The caller issued threats to Mukesh Ambani. A case of criminal intimidation was registered at the time. A 56-year-old Borivali resident was later arrested in the case.

