 Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Removes 890 Illegal Banners, Posters, & Flags In Citywide Drive
NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has launched a special drive to remove illegal banners, posters, and flags across the city. A total of 890 such materials were taken down during the operation.

According to KDMC officials, the action was carried out under the instructions of Commissioner Abhinav Goyal. The city had been disfigured by the unauthorized display of banners and posters, prompting the encroachment department to initiate the crackdown.

Ward-wise details of the removals are as follows:

1/A ward: 38 banners, 8 posters, 10 flags

2/B ward: 120 banners and posters

3/A ward: 52 banners and posters

4/J ward: 15 banners, 14 posters, 20 flags

5/D ward: 82 banners, 3 flags

6/F ward: 30 banners, 33 posters, 30 flags

7/H ward: 105 banners

8/C ward: 50 banners, 20 posters, 40 flags

9/I ward: 80 banners and posters

10/E ward: 140 banners

The civic body has stated that such actions will be carried out regularly to maintain cleanliness and improve the city’s appearance. KDMC has also appealed to citizens, organizations, and political parties to voluntarily remove unauthorized hoardings, banners, and posters, and to cooperate in keeping the city clean, beautiful, and free from visual pollution.

