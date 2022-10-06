Navi Mumbai leader receives around 12,000 objections, suggestions over draft development plan | FPJ

Dashrath Bhagat, former leader of the opposition of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation received nearly 12,000 objections and suggestions from citizens over the draft development plan of the city. He will be submitting those applications to the civic body today.

Bhagat carried out an awareness campaign over the last nine days throughout the city.

“Around 12000 (twelve thousand) suggestions and objections were submitted by the citizens during the 9-day campaign and on Thursday, it will be given to the municipal commissioner,” said Bhagat.

However, he also demanded that the civic body extend the deadline for submitting objections and suggestions and also publish the draft DP in other languages including Marathi and Hindi.

Bhagat also sat on a token hunger strike for a day on Wednesday at Shivaji Chowk.

A section of residents criticized the civic administration for not creating awareness among citizens regarding the DP. They alleged that the majority of the citizens are not aware of the DP and sought a two months extension for submitting objections and suggestions.