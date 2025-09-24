Mumbai: Central Railway Disrupted As Buffaloes Get Stuck Under Local Train

Representational Image

Morning commuters on the Central Railway line faced unexpected trouble after two buffaloes got trapped under a local train between Vangani and Badlapur on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred around 11:07 am, brought train movement on the up-line towards Mumbai to a complete halt, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, reported Saam TV.

𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡 & 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐣𝐚𝐭: 𝟐 𝐛𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 | At around 11.07 am as a local to Mumbai CSMT had crossed Vangani station two buffaloes crossing the… pic.twitter.com/zVfrbyhjqO — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 24, 2025

How the Incident Unfolded

The mishap took place when a herd of buffalo crossed the tracks near Vangani. While most managed to pass, two buffaloes came under a Mumbai-bound local train that had departed from Vangani minutes earlier. The train came to a sudden stop and remained stuck for over an hour as railway staff and local residents rushed to the scene to assist.

Efforts to Clear the Tracks

Both buffaloes were trapped under the train and sustained serious injuries. Rescue operations began immediately, with railway employees and villagers working together to remove the animals. The train crew remained on standby while officials coordinated efforts to restore traffic.

Heavy Impact on Commuters

The disruption came during peak office hours, leaving hundreds of daily commuters helpless at stations across the Central line. With no trains running from Karjat to Mumbai, platforms at Badlapur, Ambernath and Kalyan quickly grew overcrowded. Passengers complained of long waits, uncertainty and possible delays in reaching their workplaces.

Railway Services Slowly Resume

Officials confirmed to Saam TV that efforts were still underway to clear the line and resume services. Until then, local trains heading towards Mumbai remained halted, creating a ripple effect across the Central Railway network. While such incidents are rare, they highlight the vulnerability of suburban train services to unexpected disruptions.