Mumbai: Police conducts All Out Operation; nabs several offenders for various crimes

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police conducts All Out Operation; nabs several offenders for various crimes

During the operation, the police managed to arrest over 123 people for various offences while also raiding several unauthorized hotels and lodges across the city.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
File Photo
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday conducted the 'All Out Operation' that lasted till Wednesday morning. During the operation, the police managed to arrest over 123 people for various offences while also raiding several unauthorized hotels and lodges across the city.

28 nabbed who were absconders, 95 others for non-bailable offences

As per the police, 28 people were arrested during the operation, who were termed as wanted or abscounders, as per their criminal record. Similarly, 95 were nabbed who had non-bailable offences against them. 

Under the Naroctics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police took action against 149 people, for allegedly being involved in the selling, consuming or peddling illegal drugs. 35 people were arrested for dealing with illegal weapons under the Arms Act. 

68 arrested for sale of illegal liquor and gambling

The police raided 41 places which sold illegal liquor or ran gambling joints, while also arresting 68 people from the spot.

A special combing operation was conducted during which 233 places were searched by them. A total of 28 people were arrested who had offences against them in the police records. 

Several offenders were penalised for drunk and drive

The police, along with traffic police, also conducted Nakabandi at 100 spots, during which 8168 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were checked. Out of these 5747 motorists were penalized for drinking and driving under the Motor Vehicles Act. 

The police also raided 1113 hotels, lodges and musafir khanas, who were apparently running without registration or authorisation.

