Mumbai: 23-year-old 'body builder', who stole bikes to fund steroid addiction, nabbed by police

The crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police with 10 recovered bikes. | Suresh Golani

The crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 23-year-old youth who stole motorcycles to fund his addiction to steroids. Alarmed over the sudden rise in bike theft cases under the jurisdiction of Kashimira, Mira Road and other police stations in the region, the crime branch unit was asked to conduct parallel investigations.

Police zeroed in on suspect after receiving tip-off

A team led by police inspector- Aviraj Kurhade started investigations by intensifying vigilance, activating informer networks and scanning of footage captured by CCTV cameras at the crime spots and getaway routes. Based on the tip-off received by police personnel-Samir Yadav, the team zeroed in on the suspect identified as-Vighnesh Uday Mishra (23)- a resident of Mira Road. The accused turned out to be a passionate bodybuilder who started stealing bikes to fund his addiction to steroids, police said.

Ten bikes valued at ₹4.20 lakh recovered

After rounds of sustained interrogations, the accused confessed to his involvement in a spate of bike theft cases. Ten bikes collectively valued at ₹4.20 lakh were recovered by the team. The accused stole the bikes and sold them away at throwaway prices to unsuspecting buyers with claims that they were seized by banks due to non-payment of EMI’s by their owners. Not ruling out the involvement of the accused in more similar crimes, the police are conducting further investigations into the case.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)