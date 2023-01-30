e-Paper Get App
'Planned it after watching Crime Patrol': Mumbai man disguised as priest steals 160 gm gold from Jain temple

The gold has since been recovered, the report said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A man disguised as a Jain priest stole 160 gm worth of gold plates from a Jain temple, reports from ANI stated.

The man reportedly planned the robbery after he was inspired by the TV show Crime Patrol.

He was nabbed from Malad West after the cops went through over 100 CCTV tapes.

