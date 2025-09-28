 Mumbai Police Bust Online Betting Racket During Asia Cup 2025 Raid
Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: In a late-night raid, D B Marg Police dismantled an online betting racket linked to the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed 32-year-old Wasim Hussainbhai Kanda, a resident of Morbi, Rajkot (Gujarat), from Hotel Gulistan at Grant Road (East) while he was allegedly accepting bets on the India vs. Sri Lanka T20 match.

Gadgets and Equipment Seized

During the raid at Room No. 310, police recovered a laptop, iPad, and six mobile phones actively used for betting. Equipment worth ₹1.18 lakh was seized. Investigations revealed that the accused used the “Ledger Book” app to record bets and maintain charts, while transactions were handled entirely in cash. Winners were reportedly paid through HP Angadia couriers in Morbi within two days.

Illegal Live Streaming Used for Manipulation

More alarmingly, the accused had installed an app named “SWASTIK LIVE TV” on his iPad, which streamed cricket matches 5–6 seconds ahead of live telecasts on TV. Police said Kanda exploited this advance feed to manipulate betting outcomes and maximise profits.

Accused Admits Role, Bigger Syndicate Suspected

Kanda admitted during questioning that he was placing bets on the instructions of friends and acquaintances. Police are now investigating the Angadia money-transfer trail to trace the larger betting syndicate.

Case Registered Under Gambling Act

The accused has been booked under Sections 3(a) and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act, 1887. Further investigations are ongoing.

Mumbai Police Bust Online Betting Racket During Asia Cup 2025 Raid

