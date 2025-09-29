'Hair Pulled, Slaps Fly': Women Caught Fighting On Mumbai Local Ladies Special, Video Goes Viral | Instagram

Mumbai’s lifeline, the local trains, are once again at the centre of attention after a video of women fighting on a ladies-special compartment went viral on social media. The footage shows two women slapping and pulling another woman while fellow passengers look on in shock.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In the video, fellow commuters can be seen trying to intervene and calm the situation, but the altercation escalates with hair-pulling and loud arguments. Shared widely online, the clip has sparked debates about discipline and rising tempers among daily commuters in the city’s overcrowded local trains.

Commuters Call It a Regular Scene

With thousands of women depending on ladies-special trains during rush hours, arguments often break out over seating space or personal disputes. These fights happen almost every week, especially in peak hours. Sometimes they end quickly, but other times they get out of hand.

Strain of Daily Travel

Overcrowded conditions and long commute times often add to the stress levels of passengers. With trains packed to capacity, even minor disagreements can escalate into heated confrontations. Despite efforts by railway authorities to increase services, overcrowding remains one of the biggest challenges faced by Mumbai’s suburban network.

Authorities Urged to Step In

Such incidents have prompted calls for railway authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to take stricter measures to ensure discipline and safety in women’s compartments. While no official complaint was reported in this particular incident.

