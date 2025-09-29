 Mumbai Crime: Govandi Police Crack ₹45 Lakh Theft Case; 2 Arrested, ₹36.35 Lakh Recovered
The Govandi Police have successfully solved a major theft case involving Rs 45 lakh in cash and have arrested two accused: Nitesh Ram Vilas Mahto and Deepakkumar Ram Vilas Mahto. Police have recovered Rs 36.35 lakh from the duo.

Avadhut Kharade
Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Govandi Police recover ₹36.35 lakh and arrest two in Mumbai cash theft case

Mumbai: The Govandi Police have successfully solved a major theft case involving Rs 45 lakh in cash and have arrested two accused: Nitesh Ram Vilas Mahto and Deepakkumar Ram Vilas Mahto. Police have recovered Rs 36.35 lakh from the duo.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, on the night of September 19, at around 8:00 PM, the complainant Tejprakash Dangi, a resident of Bhakti Park, Wadala, Mumbai, had entrusted a bag containing Rs 45 lakh in cash to his employees driver Niteshkumar Mahto and Rahulkumar Mahto.

The accused allegedly absconded with the cash without the complainant's consent, acting in collusion with dishonest intent. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Govandi Police Station under section 306, 316(4), 316(5), and 3(5) of the Bharatiy Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Coordinated Multi-State Operation

Given the high value of the stolen amount and the fact that the accused were residents of remote areas in Bihar, police launched an immediate and coordinated search operation. Under the guidance of DCP Zone 6, Sameer Shaikh, detection teams from Govandi police were dispatched to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

After six days of continuous pursuit and technical surveillance, the police teams traced the accused to a remote area near Samastipur, Bihar. With careful planning and execution, they successfully apprehended both suspects and brought them back to Mumbai for investigation.

Recovery and Further Investigation

Following sustained interrogation, police recovered Rs 36,35,600 of the stolen cash from the accused. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining amount and determine the involvement of any additional accomplices, an official said.

