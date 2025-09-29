 Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband

The victim, identified as Shalini Devi, was found injured inside her flat, Aditya Wardhan Society, under the jurisdiction of Powai Police Station. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, Mumbai police said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 56-year-old woman died after being allegedly assaulted by her husband in Powai, Mumbai, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

About The Case

The victim, identified as Shalini Devi, was found injured inside her flat, Aditya Wardhan Society, under the jurisdiction of Powai Police Station. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, Mumbai police said.

"During the investigation, it has been revealed that her husband, Rajive Chandrabhan Lala, 60, had forcefully entered the flat and assaulted her. The accused has been arrested," the Mumbai police said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
article-image

The offence has been registered at Powai Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband

Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra

Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra

Mumbai: MMMOCL Invites Bids For Retail & Commercial Spaces On Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Boost Non-Fare...

Mumbai: MMMOCL Invites Bids For Retail & Commercial Spaces On Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Boost Non-Fare...

Mumbai Police Honours Brave Women Officers From Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Shares Inspiring Rescue...

Mumbai Police Honours Brave Women Officers From Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Shares Inspiring Rescue...

'Drama Of Patriotism': Opposition Shares Surya's 'Handshake' Video With Mohsin Naqvi, Targets Indian...

'Drama Of Patriotism': Opposition Shares Surya's 'Handshake' Video With Mohsin Naqvi, Targets Indian...