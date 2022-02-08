Mumbai: Police arrests man in Kandivali for series of mobile snatching cases; recover three scooters, two mobile phones worth Rs 2.85 lakh

The Mumbai crime branch unit 11 arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with multiple mobile snatching cases. The accused Sohil Shakeel Qureshi a resident of Kandivali was apprehended on Monday from Sanjay Nagar area of Kandivali when he came to meet his father, from his possesion the police recovered three scooters and two stolen mobile phones total worth ₹2.85 lakh.

The scooters recovered from him were used in the crime, said police. Qureshi was wanted in at least five mobile snatching cases registered at Kandivali and Charkop police stations while Bangur Nagar police had also arrested him in 2019 in connection with a mobile case snatching case.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:04 PM IST