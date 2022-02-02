Mumbai: Three bike borne snatch more than 10 mobile phones in Matunga

The Matunga police and crime branch sleuths are parallel investigating to trace the three bike borne thieves who snatched more than 10 mobile phones of morning walkers and college students in Matunga area on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place on Wednesday morning in-between 6:30am to 7:30am. The bike bornes snatched the mobile phones near the roads of Khalsa college, Don Bosco school, Maheshwari Udyan and five garden areas.

One of the complainant Baljeet Kaur Singh 19, a resident of GTB nagar near Koliwada is a second year BA student from Khalsa college. In her statement to police she said on Wednesday morning she left for her college. "At around 6:30 am she was waiting for the gate to open and was chatting on her mobile phone, when three unknown people came on a motorcycle and snatched her mobile phone. They fled away towards Maheshwari Udyan," added Kaur in her statement to police.

Kaur claimed when approached the Matunga police she found many such victims were there who had lost their mobile phones. When questioned about the accused, they revealed that it were three bike borne thieves who committed the crime.

The Matunga police filed a case on the complaint of Kaur and three others including Swati Bhojne 34, Vrushali Wadhvan 20 a student and Ritesh Dait 32 who also lost their phone.

Mandeep Singh, a social activist from GTB said, "How come the accused were committing the crime continuously for an hour. Where the police are sleeping? They have also snatched the mobile phones of two policemen which are not reported. Instead of filing too many cases the police had filed three cases on the complaint of 12 victims. But there are more than 15 victims," he said.

Singh claimed that one of the victims whose mobile was snatched had a tracker. After tracking her phone she found that the accused fled away to Govandi area. The local police and crime branch are in search of the accused.

The Matunga police have registered a case under section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

Deepak Chavan, senior police inspector, Matunga police station confirmed about three cases been registered and said the investigation is going on.

