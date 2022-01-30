Mumbai: Mobile thief with half dozens of theft cases arrested by RPF WR crime prevention team at Virar station

Habitual offenders of Western line be aware, WR RPF circulated pictures of around 50 thieves to its personnel to keep eye on them. On Saturday an habitual offenders ( around half dozens of mobile theft cases registered in the various police stations against him) was caught by the RPF WR crime prevention team at Virar, while trying to steal mobile phone of a commuters. On Duty RPF staff , who has pictures of the said offender , nabbed him and handed over to GRP.

Conferming the development, Vineet Kharab , senior divisional security commissioner of Western Railways Mumbai Central Division said, "According to past records, we identified around 50 habitual offenders and picture of these habitual offenders has been distributed in the security personnel".

"On Saturday one habitual offenders nabbed by RPF Virar, who was trying to escape after stealing a mobile phone of a commuters, who later identified as Javed Sheikh (27), During preliminary investigation its found that over half dozens theft cases registered against his in several government railway police stations" said a senior officer of WR adding that at around 4.25 pm on Saturday, on duty RPF constables Rakesh Tanvar, noticed Javed coming out from the ticket booking center of Virar in suspicious condition.

"Rakesh Tanvar detained him and asked his fellow RPF personnel to check list of habitual offenders . Accused face match with a photograph of said list, later identified as Javed Sheikh residentsof Chalpada Virar. During preliminary investigation a mobile phone was recovered from his possession , which was belong to a senior citizen namly Mahesh Shah (70)" said officials of WR.

When Mahesh Shah was trying to purchase tickets , Javed steal his phone.

"In start Javed was continously denying about his involvement in offence is in a shpsticated way, but when his face match with 'album' he cracked and accepted his guilt. After that Javed handed over to the Vasai GRP, for further action.

In 2019 total 5097 cases of phone theft were registered in the suburban railway network of MMR . Similarly in 4068 cases of mobile theft were registered in 2021.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:59 PM IST