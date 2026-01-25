 Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Banned JUUL E-Cigarettes Worth ₹42.04 Lakh In Chirabazar; One Arrested
Mumbai Crime Branch seized banned JUUL e-cigarettes and pods worth ₹42.04 lakh from South Mumbai’s Chirabazar area and arrested one person. The haul included 384 devices and 2,880 pods recovered from an e-bike. A case was registered under the Prohibition of E-Cigarettes Act, 2019, and further investigation is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Mumbai: Acting on specific instructions from senior officers to crack down on the illegal sale and transport of e-cigarettes, the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch seized a large consignment of banned JUUL e-cigarettes and pods worth ₹42.04 lakh from the Chirabazar area in South Mumbai. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The seizure was made on January 24, 2026, at around 10:08 pm, near Chirabazar bus stop on JSS Road. During routine patrolling, the crime branch team intercepted a suspicious individual riding an e-bike. Upon searching two boxes carried on the vehicle in the presence of panch witnesses, the police recovered 384 JUUL e-cigarette devices, valued at ₹23.04 lakh, 2,880 JUUL pods, valued at ₹18 lakh, One black Vajra brand e-bike, valued at ₹1 lakh.The total value of the seized contraband amounts to ₹42.04 lakh.

Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old NM College Professor Stabbed To Death On Borivali–Churchgate Local Train...
Following the seizure, police registered a case at L.T. Marg Police Station under invoking Sections 3, 4, and 7 of The Prohibition of E-Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

A detailed seizure panchnama was conducted, and further investigation in the case is being carried out by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch to trace the source and supply network of the banned products. Police officials stated that strict action will continue against the illegal trade of prohibited e-cigarettes in Mumbai.

