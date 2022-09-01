Mumbai: Police arrests a gang of three for clicking obscene photos of women since 2019

Mumbai: Man held for sending, forcing minor to share obscene photos | File Photos

The Sewree police on Thursday arrested a group of three men from the Darukhana area for being allegedly involved in a sex scandal since the year 2019.

The matter surfaced on Monday during an argument between one of the victims and an accused. “During a fight between them, one of the accused started blackmailing the victim about a video that is under his possession. That is when the victim approached the police, and we began the investigation,” said an official at the Sewree police station.

During the investigation, the police found out that three men were involved in the matter. “These three, since 2019, were clicking pictures and shooting videos of women through windows and doors of the houses in slums. They mainly kept these photos and footage with themselves in a Pendrive for their entertainment,” said deputy commissioner of police Geeta Chavan, Port Zone.

After identifying the accused, the police arrested the three of them while subsequently seizing all their gadgets including smartphones, Pendrive, etc, from their residents.

The three accused are identified as Satish Harijan (29), Stephan Nadar (21), and Sarwana Harijan (23). They resided in a slum in the Boat Hard Road area in Reay Road, and have known each other for a long time.

A case has been registered against the three accused under sections 354c (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene items), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The police said the four primary victims of the case had provided immense cooperation from their end for the police to solve the case within three days. Further investigation in the case is underway to find out if they have circulated or sent the photos or videos to anyone, along with the assistance of cyber police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

