Mumbai: Water pipeline connection in Sewree to affect supply in some areas

Water supply to Sewree, Parel, Naigaon, Byculla, Mazgaon, Fort, Colaba and Sandhurst Road will be affected on June 7-8 owing to pipeline connection work in front of Sewree bus depot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 09:52 AM IST
Mumbai: Water supply to Sewree, Parel, Naigaon, Byculla, Mazgaon, Fort, Colaba and Sandhurst Road will be affected on June 7-8 owing to pipeline connection work in front of Sewree bus depot.

While supply to KEM, Tata, Wadia and MGM hospitals will be stopped for 24 hours, JJ Hospital will get low pressure supply. The BMC has appealed to citizens to keep enough stock for this duration.

