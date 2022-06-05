Mumbai: Water pipeline connection in Sewree to affect supply in some areas

People crowding to fill their vessels from tanker as water supply remained disrupted in many parts of Bhopal for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday due to laying of new Kolar pipeline. | FP

Mumbai: Water supply to Sewree, Parel, Naigaon, Byculla, Mazgaon, Fort, Colaba and Sandhurst Road will be affected on June 7-8 owing to pipeline connection work in front of Sewree bus depot.

While supply to KEM, Tata, Wadia and MGM hospitals will be stopped for 24 hours, JJ Hospital will get low pressure supply. The BMC has appealed to citizens to keep enough stock for this duration.

