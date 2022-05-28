Mumbai: No water supply in western suburbs on THIS date | pexels

There will be no water supply in the western suburbs owing to the work on water mains at Thakur Village, Kandivali (East). The repair work will start at 8.30 am on May 31 and will continue till 8.30 am on June 1. During this period, the supply will be affected in areas of Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar.

The BMC has undertaken the work of 1800 mm x 1500 mm diameter water main cross connection at Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali (East). The work of shifting of 1800 mm-diameter water main at Thakur Village will also be completed. This will commence on May 31 at 8.30 am and will be completed on June 1 at 8.30 am.

Due to the above-said works, there will be no water supply in R-South ward which covers areas of Kandivali (East), R-Central (Borivali East), R-North (Dahisar East) and P-North (Malad East). The BMC has requested residents in all these areas to stock water for that day.