e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: No water supply in western suburbs on THIS date

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: No water supply in western suburbs on THIS date | pexels

There will be no water supply in the western suburbs owing to the work on water mains at Thakur Village, Kandivali (East). The repair work will start at 8.30 am on May 31 and will continue till 8.30 am on June 1. During this period, the supply will be affected in areas of Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar.

The BMC has undertaken the work of 1800 mm x 1500 mm diameter water main cross connection at Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali (East). The work of shifting of 1800 mm-diameter water main at Thakur Village will also be completed. This will commence on May 31 at 8.30 am and will be completed on June 1 at 8.30 am.

Due to the above-said works, there will be no water supply in R-South ward which covers areas of Kandivali (East), R-Central (Borivali East), R-North (Dahisar East) and P-North (Malad East). The BMC has requested residents in all these areas to stock water for that day.

Read Also
Mumbai: Latest Updates - B.A. 4 and 5 variants of Omicron cases detected in Pune
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: No water supply in western suburbs on THIS date

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai monsoon: BMC keeps cold mix ready for potholes, 1,415 metric tonnes cold distributed in 24...

Mumbai monsoon: BMC keeps cold mix ready for potholes, 1,415 metric tonnes cold distributed in 24...

With Aryan Khan getting clean chit from NCB, FPJ presents his friend Arbaaz Merchant’s statements...

With Aryan Khan getting clean chit from NCB, FPJ presents his friend Arbaaz Merchant’s statements...

WT20 Challenge final: Supernovas beat Velocity in thriller to clinch title despite Laura Wolvaardt's...

WT20 Challenge final: Supernovas beat Velocity in thriller to clinch title despite Laura Wolvaardt's...

Mumbai: No water supply in western suburbs on THIS date

Mumbai: No water supply in western suburbs on THIS date

Cordelia Cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan's older ‘weed’ chats ignored by SIT

Cordelia Cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan's older ‘weed’ chats ignored by SIT