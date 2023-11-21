 Mumbai Police Arrest Man For Threatening To Kill Modi, Yogi; Accused Claims To Be Dawood's Henchman
Mumbai Police Arrest Man For Threatening To Kill Modi, Yogi; Accused Claims To Be Dawood's Henchman

Mumbai's Azad Maidan police have registered a case against the youth under section 505 (1) of the IPC and are investigating further in the matter.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai Police has arrested a young man named Kamran Khan on Tuesday for issuing threats in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Sources said that Khan called the Mumbai Police control room last evening and claimed that he had been asked by Dawood Ibrahim's henchman to bomb Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police Traced Accused And Held From Chunabhatti

After which the police traced the caller and detained him from Chunabhatti area of Mumbai. Mumbai's Azad Maidan police have registered a case against the youth under section 505 (1) of the IPC and are investigating further in the matter.

article-image

