 Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Booked For Alleged Social Media Threats Against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Booked For Alleged Social Media Threats Against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Koli posted a video on social media on November 11, stating that if they tear down posters at night, Shiv Sainiks will retaliate during the day

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Nirmal Nagar police have registered a case against Sharad Koli, deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) group, for allegedly intimidating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party workers on social media.

Sources said that a poster welcoming Uddhav Thackeray was displayed between Thane and Mumbra, but most of them were torn down. Angered by the incident, Koli posted a video on social media on November 11, stating that if they tear down posters at night, Shiv Sainiks will retaliate during the day.

Case registered against accused

A complaint was filed at the Nirmal Nagar police station in this regard. Based on this complaint, the Nirmal Nagar Police registered a case against Koli under sections 506(a) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace).

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-8, said, “The video was uploaded from Solapur. A member of the Shinde group filed an FIR at the Nirmal Nagar police station on Thursday. We are in the process of transferring the case to Solapur."

article-image
