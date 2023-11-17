Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Booked For Alleged Social Media Threats Against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Nirmal Nagar police have registered a case against Sharad Koli, deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) group, for allegedly intimidating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party workers on social media.

Sources said that a poster welcoming Uddhav Thackeray was displayed between Thane and Mumbra, but most of them were torn down. Angered by the incident, Koli posted a video on social media on November 11, stating that if they tear down posters at night, Shiv Sainiks will retaliate during the day.

Case registered against accused

A complaint was filed at the Nirmal Nagar police station in this regard. Based on this complaint, the Nirmal Nagar Police registered a case against Koli under sections 506(a) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace).

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-8, said, “The video was uploaded from Solapur. A member of the Shinde group filed an FIR at the Nirmal Nagar police station on Thursday. We are in the process of transferring the case to Solapur."