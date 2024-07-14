Mumbai: PM Modi Unveils ₹29,000 Crore Infrastructure Projects, Aims To Transform Maharashtra Into World Financial Powerhouse |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he plans to turn Mumbai into the world’s financial powerhouse and the fintech capital of the world. Inaugurating and launching various infrastructure projects worth Rs. 29,000 crores in the city, PM Modi also said that he wants to Maharashtra will play a key role to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

On Saturday, PM Modi virtually launched and inaugurated various infrastructure projects worth Rs. 29,000 crores from Goregaon’s Nesco Exhibition Centre. It included groundbreaking of India’s longest urban tunnel project from Thane to Borivali at the cost of Rs. 16,000 crores, groundbreaking of twin tunnel project of Goregaon Mulund Link Road at the cost of Rs. 6,300 crores as well as inauguration of Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana to upskill 10 lakh youth of Maharashtra every year at the cost of Rs. 5,540 crores.

The PM also laid foundation of multiple railway projects including Kalyan Yard Remodeling at the cost of Rs. 813 crores and Gati Shakti Multimodal cargo terminal at Turbhe at the cost of Rs. 27 crores. The construction of new platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at the cost of Rs. 64 crores and extension of platform number 10 and 11 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at the cost of Rs. 52 crores was also inaugurated.

While inaugurating the various projects, PM Modi said that he wants to turn Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, into the financial powerhouse of the world and also the fintech capital of the world. “Maharashtra has a prestigious history, an empowered present and a dream of an enriched future. It will play a big role in making a Vikasit Bharat. Today Maharashtra has power of industry, agriculture as well as finance sector, and my target is to use this power to turn Maharashtra into world’s financial powerhouse. I also want to make Maharashtra tourism number one in the country,” said PM Modi.

On his first visit to Mumbai and Maharashtra after becoming the prime minister for the third consecutive term, Modi said that the union government of National Democratic Alliance aims to better the quality of life for Mumbaikars by increasing connectivity. He recalled his speech from oath taking ceremony about working three times faster in the third term and claimed that the country is seeing the result by the development projects in Mumbai.

He added that the infrastructure development projects launched by the NDA government has increased employment opportunities in Maharashtra and will increase multi fold in the coming times. He claimed that the upcoming Wadhavan port in Maharashtra , which has been approved by the union government before two weeks, will generate 10 lakh employment.

Taking a dig at the Congress and other opposition parties, PM Modi accused them of being enemies of investment, infrastructure and India’s development. “According to a report by RBI, the country has generated around 8 crore new employment opportunities in the last three to four years. This has sealed the lips of those who were spreading the wrong narrative. Their policies betray the youth and snatch employment from them,” he added. He also took a dig against political parties and environmental activists for opposing the Atal Setu, claiming that it is benefitting around 20 thousand people everyday.

Meanwhile, as Maharashtra is set to go for state assembly elections in October, chief minister Eknath Shinde attacked the opposition and claimed that the Mahayuti government will win the vidhan sabha elections. “The double engine government in Maharashtra in the last two years has proved that it delivers what it promises and we will change the state’s picture in the next five years. The opposition is worried due to our work. They are the ones who were distributing sweets for not even winning 100 seats,” he said.