Mumbai: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stones For Key Railway Projects, Including Kalyan Yard And Turbhe Gati Shakti Terminal | X

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, laid the Foundation Stones for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Turbhe Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal and Dedicated to the Nation New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Extended Platform nos. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 13 July, 2024.

Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.

Project wise details:

Laying of Foundation Stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling

*Project Cost – Rs.813 crore*

Kalyan railway station is one of the major and busiest railway stations in Mumbai region.

Benefits:

• Kalyan Yard remodelling will help in the segregation of long distance & suburban traffic.

• Unification of Goods Yard will improve the efficiency.

• Will provide seamless connectivity to lakhs of passengers each day

• The remodelling will increase the yard's capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations.

*Laying of Foundation Stone for Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe*

*Project Cost – Rs.26.80 crore*

The project covers an area of 32,628 sqm. The project will lead to an infrastructure upgrade which would include extension of ballast siding line by 180 m, provision of new half rake length handling line, concrete rail level island platform, concrete approach road and provision of paved stacking area of approx. 9,788 sqm.

Benefits:

• Additional employment opportunities to the local people

• Increase in revenue from Freight Earning.

• One additional terminal for handling of cement and other commodities to cater to Mumbai's growth

*Dedication to the Nation of New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus*

*Project Cost – Rs.64 crore*

The project was completed recently. It includes new fully length platforms of 600 m along with cover shed & washable apron and also

extended 6-metre wide Foot Over Bridge.

Benefits:

• Longer platforms can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station's capacity to handle increased traffic.

• Extended platforms will provide more space for passengers to board and alight, reducing crowding and improving the flow of passengers

*Dedication to the Nation of Extended Platform nos. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus*

*Project Cost – Rs.52 crore*

The project was completed in June 2024. The platforms were extended by 382 m with a cover shed and washable apron.

Benefits:

• Operations of the trains with upto 24 coaches thus increasing the number of passengers carrying capacity.

• Extended platforms provide more space for passengers to board and alight, reducing crowding and improving the flow of passengers.