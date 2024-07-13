VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Function In Mumbai's BKC

Mumbai, July 13: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday evening attended the wedding function of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani as he walked into the venue.

PM Modi acknowledged the guests greeting him at the wedding before taking a seat.

PM Modi was seen sitting in the front row along with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani, showed the video.

PM Modi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, July 13, and laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores.