Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway

Jajpur: The body of a 21-year-old man was found hanging inside the house of his female friend in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Mainda village under Binjharpur police limits on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ashok Das, a resident of Gangeswar Deuli village in Cuttack district.

Police said the woman (21) had married a man from Gangeswar Deuli last month. After her marriage, she allegedly developed a relationship with Das, who hails from her in-laws' village.

During a recent visit to her parental home, Ashok reportedly reached Mainda on Thursday to meet her, a police officer said.

The woman's family members allegedly detained him and informed his parents over the phone, he said.

Ashok's father arrived in the village and held discussions with the woman's family, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to arrange her remarriage with him, the officer said.

The man was later found hanging inside the room.

His father subsequently lodged a complaint at Binjharpur police station, alleging that his son had been killed by the woman's family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the woman and her family members have reportedly fled the village after the incident, police said.

