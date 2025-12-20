 Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway

Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway

A 21-year-old man, Ashok Das, was found hanging inside his female friend’s house in Odisha’s Jajpur district. The woman’s family allegedly detained him and demanded Rs 5 lakh to arrange her remarriage. After family discussions, Ashok was discovered dead. The woman and her family have fled, and police are investigating the suspicious death.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representational Image)

Jajpur: The body of a 21-year-old man was found hanging inside the house of his female friend in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Mainda village under Binjharpur police limits on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ashok Das, a resident of Gangeswar Deuli village in Cuttack district.

Police said the woman (21) had married a man from Gangeswar Deuli last month. After her marriage, she allegedly developed a relationship with Das, who hails from her in-laws' village.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway
Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway
India-Oman: Surat's Jewellery Exports, Pune's Engineering Goods, & Visakhapatnam's Marine Products Will Get Zero-Duty Access
India-Oman: Surat's Jewellery Exports, Pune's Engineering Goods, & Visakhapatnam's Marine Products Will Get Zero-Duty Access
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot

During a recent visit to her parental home, Ashok reportedly reached Mainda on Thursday to meet her, a police officer said.

The woman's family members allegedly detained him and informed his parents over the phone, he said.

Read Also
Delhi: Dense Fog Causes Cancellation Of 66 Flights At IGI Airport Amid Poor Air Quality
article-image

Ashok's father arrived in the village and held discussions with the woman's family, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to arrange her remarriage with him, the officer said.

The man was later found hanging inside the room.

His father subsequently lodged a complaint at Binjharpur police station, alleging that his son had been killed by the woman's family members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the woman and her family members have reportedly fled the village after the incident, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway

Odisha: 21-Year-Old Man's Body Found Hanging Inside Female Friend's House In Jajpur; Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar

Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar

'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India...

'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India...

Delhi: Dense Fog Causes Cancellation Of 66 Flights At IGI Airport Amid Poor Air Quality

Delhi: Dense Fog Causes Cancellation Of 66 Flights At IGI Airport Amid Poor Air Quality

West Bengal: PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Unveil National Highway Projects, Address Rally In Nadia...

West Bengal: PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Unveil National Highway Projects, Address Rally In Nadia...