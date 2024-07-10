 Mumbai: PM Modi To Attend Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Wedding At Jio Centre In BKC On July 12
Mumbai: PM Modi To Attend Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Wedding At Jio Centre In BKC On July 12

The Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani has personally invited Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But the latter is unlikely to attend since he had repeatedly targeted the Ambanis during the recent election campaign.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | X

Mumbai: PM Modi will attend the power wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio centre, BKC, on July 12. The Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani has personally invited Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But the latter is unlikely to attend since he had repeatedly targeted the Ambanis during the recent election campaign.

However, Sonia Gandhi may attend in view of her family's close ties with the Ambanis since the time of the late patriarch Dhirubhai Ambani.

Radhika Merchant Looks Breathtaking In Floral Dupatta For Her Haldi Ceremony (In Pics)
Meanwhile, a heavy securty carpet will be spread around the wedding venue in view of the presence of top political and business leaders, govt officials and the diplomatic corps from New Delhi.

