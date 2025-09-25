Maharashtra Floods Claim Lives, Cause Massive Damage To Homes & Farms

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been severely impacted by heavy rains and widespread flooding, resulting in the loss of lives, destruction of homes, and extensive damage to crops and livestock. Thousands of houses have been either partially or completely destroyed, prompting the state government to launch urgent relief measures for affected families.

Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh per deceased person has already started reaching the families of those who lost their lives due to the floods. Officials from the Disaster Management Department confirmed that within just eight days, the aid has been credited directly to the bank accounts of the affected families. The state government has given District Collectors full authority to oversee relief operations in flood-hit areas. Even in cases where district funds are insufficient, authorities have been instructed to utilize contingency budgets to ensure that aid reaches the affected without delay.

The relief package also includes compensation for livestock losses. Dairy animals lost in the floods are eligible for Rs 37,500 per animal, while draft animals used for farm labor like ox will receive Rs 32,000 per animal. Small livestock such as goats, sheep, and pigs are eligible for Rs 20,000 each, with a maximum of three large animals and thirty small animals per household. Poultry farmers will receive Rs 100 per chicken, with a maximum aid of Rs 10,000 per family.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Assistance for housing is also being provided. Families whose homes were completely destroyed in the floods can receive up to Rs 1,20,000 for permanent pucca houses and Rs 8,000 for huts. Partially damaged houses with at least 15 percent damage will receive Rs 6,500 for pucca homes and Rs 4,000 for kutcha homes. Additional aid is also available for cattle shelters, with support of up to Rs 3,000 per unit.

Farmers affected by the floods will also receive compensation for crop losses. Rainfed crops are eligible for Rs 8,500 per hectare, orchard and plantation crops for Rs17,000 per hectare, and perennial or multi-year crops for Rs 22,500 per hectare. Flood-damaged cultivable land that can be repaired will receive Rs 18,000 per hectare, while irreparable land will be compensated at Rs 5,000 to Rs 47,000 per hectare, depending on the extent of damage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

These relief measures aim to help families and farmers rebuild their lives, restore livelihoods, and recover from the devastation caused by the floods. The government has also instructed officials to expedite damage assessments and repair critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and internal village pathways.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/