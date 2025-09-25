 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath': Western Railway’s Mumbai Division Leads Cleanliness Drive
Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

In a remarkable display of collective commitment to cleanliness and sustainability, Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division successfully conducted a massive Shramdaan activity under the theme “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” on 25th September 2025 at Mumbai Central Station as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from Ramendra Kumar Tewari - Additional Member (RE) of the Railway Board, Pradeep Kumar - Additional General Manager Western Railway, Senior officers from WR Headquarters and Mumbai Central Division, staff from Headquarters, Division and Mumbai Central station, as well as volunteers, showcasing the spirit of unity for a cleaner and greener public environment.

The drive included extensive cleaning activities in the parcel office area, one of the busiest and most challenging sections of the station reinforcing Indian Railways’ mission to provide hygienic and passenger-friendly premises.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the Shramdaan drive was not just limited to cleaning activities but was a holistic campaign promoting civic responsibility.

Over 50 railway officials took part in the intensive cleaning operation at the Parcel Office area. A captivating Nukkad Natak performed by the Railway cultural team of Lower Parel Workshop in the Main Waiting Hall drew an audience of more than 120 passengers, spreading the message of cleanliness, waste segregation, and behavioural change.

In a symbolic gesture of commitment to environmental conservation, a tree plantation drive was also carried out at the circulating garden area of Mumbai Central, with AM(RE)/Railway Board and AGM/WR planting saplings.

This initiative reaffirms Western Railway’s dedication to the Swachh Bharat Mission and highlights the power of community participation in building a clean, green, and aesthetically pleasing railway ecosystem.

