Radhika Merchant Looks Breathtaking In Floral Dupatta For Her Haldi Ceremony (In Pics)

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 09, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to be married on July 12. Their pre-wedding festivities have already begun.
All images from Instagram
Yesterday, On July 8, They celebrated their Haldi ceremony. It was graced by their family members and numerous Bollywood celebrities.
Radhika looks gorgeous in her Haldi ceremony outfit. She is wearing a yellow lehenga accompanied by white floral jewellry.
Radhika is wearing a custom Anamika Khanna and 'phoolon ki chadar' dupatta for her Haldi ceremony last night.
For the Haldi ceremony, Radhika also wore a traditional red lehenga.
Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in this red lehenga with a tint of pink in it. The lehenga had a silver zari embroidery.
This royal red lehenga that Radhika looked gorgeous in is also a custom Anamika Khanna.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony was attended by Bollywood celebs like Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and many more.