Mumbai: PM Modi inaugurates Arabic academy of Dawoodi Bohra community in Andheri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on Mumbai visit on Friday, inaugurated the Arabic Academy of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Andheri East.

PM Modi was joined by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the current leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community and the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, on stage during the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi shares a warm relationship with the community and has had interactions with the members of leaders of the sect several times in the last 9 years as Prime Minister.

PM Modi was joined by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Tourism and Guardian Minister of Mumbai.

After inaugurating two Vande Bharat trains at the CSMT, PM Modi reached at Andheri to attend the event organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after reaching there, inaugurated the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy.

PM Modi, apart from inaugurating the academy, planted trees, released doves, visited canteen where he made a Roti in the Community kitchen and visited Madrasa.

