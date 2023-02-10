PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai academy of Dawoodi Bohra community: 'Not here as prime minister but as family'

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the gathering of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Marol, Andheri became reminiscent of his relationship with the community. PM Modi is in Mumbai and had inaugurated two Vande Bharat trains prior to attending the event organised by the community.

PM Modi, starting his address, complained to the organisers about addressing him as 'Honourable Prime Minister' in a video shown before his speech, and said he was the 'part of their family and should not be addressed with the posts he has held'.

The PM said any community is identified by how it has maintained its relevance with repect to the times it lived in. The Dawoodi Bohra community has always proved itself worthy when it comes to change and development with evolution of time. The beginning of the Arabic academy is a living example of that, the PM said.

PM Modi said his relationship with the Dawoodi Bohra community is known to all and even when he travels abroad, the members of the community come to meet him, even if that meant waiting at 2 AM in the night for his arrival.

PM Modi, while praising the community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, said the latter took over the reigns when he moved from Gujarat to Delhi. However, their relationship has remained the same after all these years.

PM also recalled the Ashara Mubaraka event held in Indore some years back and said the community and Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin had given him lot of affection and it is invaluable to him.

PM Modi addressing the Dawoodi Bohra community members gathered for the event. | FPJ

PM Modi said the contribution of Bohra community in education becomes more important and relevant as country makes its journey into the 'Amrit Kal'.

PM Modi felicitated with shawl at the event in Mumbai. | FPJ

Prime Minister Modi told the attendees that all of them should visit Dandi once in their life. "We all know Dandi because of Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha, but very few people know that before the demonstration, Mahatma Gandhi had stayed at your (Syedna's) home."

"When I became the CM, I told you (Syedna) that I have a small wish. He didn't even hesitate for a second to give away the sea-facing bungalow to me in which Mahatma Gandhi had stayed. We have made a big museum of Dandi March over there," PM Modi said.