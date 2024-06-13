Mumbai: Plastic Manufacturers Upskill 100 Underprivileged Youth To Excel In Industry |

Mumbai: Plastic Manufacturers upskill 100 youth from underprivileged families to allow them secure a job in the plastic industry. With the growing demand of Indian plastic across the world, the All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association aims to empower over 10,000 students by upskilling them with the technology required in the plastic industry.

AIPMA, a 78-year-old association with nearly 22,000 members nationwide, has set up the Arvind Mehta Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre (AMTEC)- a Center of Excellence at MIDC, Andheri. AMTEC is an approved training partner of Skill India, NSDC, which has been developed with the motto of making skilled manpower available to the Plastic industry.

AMTEC along with Covestro (India), one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components, organised a convocation ceremony for the first batch of 100 students which completed their certificate course on ‘Upskilling Youth In Plastic Industry’.

The program, which is focused on courses like 3D printing, Mould Product Design, Product Design, AUTOCAD, FUSION 360 and other certified tools was conducted between November 2023 and May 2024 and trained 100 students for the plastic industry.

Out of these, 70 students have secured placements in esteemed companies such as Jay Precision, SVP Packing India Pvt Ltd, ARMS For Bajaj Auto, Varroc Polymers, and Machine among others, while 22 students are pursuing higher education, and 8 students are in the process of securing jobs.

Arvind Mehta, chairman of AMTEC, said, “The future of the plastic industry is very bright since the world is now eyeing India to source their plastic requirement. However, we noticed that there is a gap in the need and availability of skilled manpower in the industry. For this, we are upskilling youth from underprivileged backgrounds so that they can also benefit from the global demand. We aim to train over 1000 students within a year.”

As the plastic industry in India is optimistic about the rising demand for finished plastic goods, AIPMA has decided to facilitate more underprivileged students into the industry and provide them a better future. AMTEC plans to empower over 10,000 students by 2030 to secure their future by making them self-reliant.

Covestro (India), which sponsored the convocation ceremony under its corporate social responsibility, aims to deepen its commitment to the areas of skill development, employment, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and rural development.

Avinash Bagdi, director of Covestro (India) Pvt Ltd, said, "The success of this upskilling initiative highlights the importance of investing in human capital. Covestro (India) is proud to support efforts that enhance our future workforce's capabilities and contribute to sustainable industry growth.”