MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Pipe Factory In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a plastic pipe factory in Dhar on Tuesday. No casualty were reported as no one was present inside the factory at the time of fire.

The factory is situated in a Industrial Area in Pithampur. The fire erupted on Tuesday morning, around 7 AM. The factory is located in Sector 3. In the factory, plastic pipes are manufactured.

Thus, the large quantity of plastic pipes stored in the factory caused the fire to spread rapidly. According to information given by locals, and passersby, the smoke was visible from up to 10 kilometers away. The Passersby informed the authorities about the fire immediately.

According to initial reports, the first shift of workers begins at 8 AM. Therefore, no one was present in the factory at the time of the incident. Upon receiving the alert, approximately eight fire engines from Pithampur, Indore, Dhar, and Badnawar rushed to the scene for rescue and control the situation.

SP Amit Kumar Mishra and the entire police force were present at the scene. By 10 AM, the fire had intensified further, prompting firefighting efforts by companies in the Pithampur area. To control the blaze, water foam and sand are now being utilised, with three dump trucks of sand being arranged.