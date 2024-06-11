Indore: Ban Put On Sale Of Small Plots Developed On Agricultural Lands To Curb Illegal Colonies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal colonisation will be strictly prohibited. The District Administration has put a ban on registration of small plots developed on agricultural lands and their mutation also. Now, along with those who develop illegal colonies, strict action will also be taken against those who sell plots (brokers) in illegal colonies. Collector Asheesh Singh has issued guidelines to all SDMs and other revenue officers of the district to stop illegal colonisation.

Collector Singh has given instructions to ensure strict compliance of these instructions. To give information about the guidelines, a meeting of all SDMs and concerned officers was held under the chairmanship of Collector Singh here on Monday. CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Sapna Lovanshi, Roshan Rai, Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi and Nisha Damor along with other officers were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh directed that it should be ensured that there should be no development of illegal colony anywhere in the district. Strict action should be taken against those who develop illegal colonies as well as brokers and other people who sell illegal plots to the people. Keep in mind that action should be taken before people settle in the illegal colony. He directed that agricultural land should not be allowed to be sold in the form of small plots.

Sale and transfer of agricultural land in the form of small plots should be stopped immediately. It is often seen that agricultural land owners divide agricultural land into small plots and sell it. Due to this, these plots become an illegal colony. For which, plot holders are not able to get basic facilities and a big problem arises. He directed that land less than one acre should not be registered as a plot. Collector Singh directed that development permission and TNCP layout should be mandatorily entered in the Khasra. He said that it is often seen that illegal plots are being sold by brokers etc. by putting up hoardings, kiosks, canopies etc. on roads at various places, misleading general public.

The Collector said that this trend should be strictly stopped. Development and RERA permission should also be checked from such people. If this is not found, immediate action should be taken. Booking of colony plots can be done only by agents registered with RERA. In new development permissions, the provisions of RERA rules and Gram Panchayat Rules, 2014 should also be strictly followed.

Collector Singh directed that the revenue officer should also see that there is no dispute regarding road in any colony. Dispute regarding road between colonies and villagers should be settled in a reasonable manner. The Collector also said that T&CP should ensure that copies of layouts approved in the last three years are made available to concerned Tehsildars so that its entry can be made in the Khasra records.