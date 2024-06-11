Indore: Burglars Learn Online 'How To Break ATM', Cops Foil Their Bid

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second time surely was not a charm for a gang that was on its way to rob the same ATM after failing the first time as they were nabbed by the Banganga police.

The mastermind of the gang, a mechanical engineer who works in a private bank, did his homework well by learning how to break into an ATM on YouTube and Google. Interestingly, he even searched for news published about his first attempt the next day to keep him updated about media coverage of his gang.

During interrogation, he informed the police that he had taken a debt of approximately Rs 15-20 lakh on several credit cards from different banks. To repay it, he along with his accomplice, both bank employees, thought an ATM would provide an abundance of money. They chose this particular ATM because it was far from the city.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Vishal Verma of Barfani Dham, Akhilesh of Barfani Dham, Vinod Suryanshi of Shujalpur, Karanpal of Yadav Nagar and Rahul Sonkar of Parsi Mohalla.

Vishal planned the robbery and held a meeting at a cafÈ with his four accomplices, including his friend Vinod, who works in the loan department of a private bank, and explained how the robbery would be executed. Initially, all five were involved in the first attempt, but later Karanpal and Rahul opted out and did not participate in the second attempt.

Additional DCP Zone-3 Ramsanehi Mishra said the police followed a suspected car near the toll plaza in the early hours of Monday and managed to catch the accused. They seized a gas cutter, an LPG cylinder, metal tools and a car from their possession. The accused were on their way to break into an ATM on Sanwer Road when the police recognized them as the same individuals, who had tried to rob the same ATM on June 6. They informed police about their two accomplices who were involved in the incident on June 6 and police also managed to nab them.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and they were being further interrogated for any other previous criminal activities.

Interestingly, the bank had removed cash from the ATM after filing a complaint following the first robbery attempt.