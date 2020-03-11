Mumbai: Plan afoot for helipad, sports complex at BKC

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a helipad and sports complex in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in G-block's recreational ground comprising 11 hectares of land. The authority has invited interested agencies for the development of the recreational ground for a period of 30 years on design, built, operate and transfer basis. The pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for April 21.
A senior MMRDA official speaking to the FPJ said, "The recreation ground will have all amenities which will be at par with international standards."
By setting up a helipad and a sports complex the authorities will be generating revenue which will be utilised for other ongoing infrastructure projects, said the official. Through the plan, it aims to improve the quality of existing recreational grounds (RGs) in E-Block and find out innovative ways for increasing area of RGs without losing the development potential such as the development of RGs at podium level, sky gardens, etc.
In G-block of BKC, the total built-up area for consumption as per the existing FSI policy will be 212.08 hectares which will increase to 490 hectares as per the proposed revised global FSI generating revenue of Rs 1.69 lakh crore.
Currently, BKC houses several corporate offices and has become the city's most expensive office space location. The MMRDA, like BKC's G-block development plan, also has similar plans on cards for the redevelopment of the neighbouring E-block. It plans to undertake development on the concept of Transit Oriented (Re)Development focusing on the proposed Metro network in BKC, according to the document accessed by the FPJ.