Mumbai: Plan afoot for helipad, sports complex at BKC

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a helipad and sports complex in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in G-block's recreational ground comprising 11 hectares of land. The authority has invited interested agencies for the development of the recreational ground for a period of 30 years on design, built, operate and transfer basis. The pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for April 21.

A senior MMRDA official speaking to the FPJ said, "The recreation ground will have all amenities which will be at par with international standards."

By setting up a helipad and a sports complex the authorities will be generating revenue which will be utilised for other ongoing infrastructure projects, said the official. Through the plan, it aims to improve the quality of existing recreational grounds (RGs) in E-Block and find out innovative ways for increasing area of RGs without losing the development potential such as the development of RGs at podium level, sky gardens, etc.