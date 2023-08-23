Mumbai: Dramatic Visuals Of Pipeline Burst In Andheri's Oshiwara; Lakhs Of Litres Of Water Wasted, Streets Flooded (WATCH)

A water pipeline in Andheri’s Oshiwara burst on Wednesday, resulting in waste of litres of water. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media.

The incident happened nearing 3 pm opposite Infinity Mall, according to the CP Control room. The pipeline burst lead to lakhs of litres of water going to waste.

The dramatic video of the pipeline burst showed water gushing around the residential buildings.

The area around Infinity Mall was flooded because of incident. People could be seen manoeuvring their way through the flood.

Watch the video below

More details to follow.