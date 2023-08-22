 Mumbai News: Swimming Pools At Andheri Sports Complex To Be Open From September 5
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
After completion of repair works, the swimming pools at Andheri Sports Complex will be open to its members from September 5, 2023. While one of the swimming pools was shut on July 26, the other went under maintenance on August 8.  

BMC had constructed Shahaji Raje Bhosale sports complex in the year 1988 for the people and made available different sports and cultural activities centers in Andheri. There are different coaching centers, swimming pools and indoor games facilities inside the sports complex. Many state, national and International level swimmers are also trained in these two swimming pools.

