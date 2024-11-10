Mumbai: Petition Filed In HC Seeking Stay On Movie 'Match Fixing - The Nation Is At Stake' Over Alleged Negative Stereotyping Of Muslims

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the release of the movie “Match Fixing - The Nation Is At Stake” which is based on the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case. The plea by one Nadim Khan states that the trailer of the movie perpetuates negative stereotypes against Muslims. Also, the trailer contains “false and potentially disruptive narrative” that all Muslims harbour animosity against India.

Khan, who came across the movie’s trailer on October 23, claimed that he was shocked and deeply saddened by certain references and depictions contained in the trailer, which are not only disrespectful and disturbing, but also contribute to a broad atmosphere of intolerance and misunderstanding towards the petitioner’s faith, Islam.

The narrative contains dialogues that explicitly advocate violence against India like “India must bleed” and they are attributed to Muslim characters. It contains a “false and potentially disruptive narrative” that all Muslims harbour animosity against India.

“The trailer contains highly offensive and derogatory content targeting the Muslim community. Through its prejudicial depiction of Muslim characters, the trailer promotes stereotypes associating Islam with terrorism and violence. The portrayal undermines the dignity of Muslim community, injures their religious sentiments and creates potential for communal disharmony,” the plea read.

The plea points out certain objectionable instances like the names of the characters are distinctly Muslim, who are shown to be involved in acts of terrorism. Also, these characters use Islamic expressions like “Nara-e-Takbir” and “Allah-u-Akbar” in conversations which propagate hatred towards India.

“These phrases which hold deep spiritual significance for practising Muslims are misappropriated in scenes that glorify violence and terrorism against India. The misuse of such pious expressions is not only disrespectful but also amounts than affront to the religious beliefs of the Muslim community,” the plea contends, adding that this depiction creates an unjust and false association between Islamic practices and terrorism, perpetuating negative stereotypes against Muslims.

In addition to promoting communal discord, the trailer indicates that terrorism is orchestrated on both political and communal grounds suggesting political opportunism in the portrayal of religious groups.

The movie not only outrages religious sentiments of the Muslim community, but also infringes the fundamental rights guaranteed to the community under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the plea adds. The plea is listed for hearing on November 11 before a bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Somasekhar Sunderesan.