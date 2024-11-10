 Mumbai: Citizens' Group To Move Bombay HC Against BMC's Reinstatement Of Suspended Corrupt Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Citizens' Group To Move Bombay HC Against BMC's Reinstatement Of Suspended Corrupt Officials

Mumbai: Citizens' Group To Move Bombay HC Against BMC's Reinstatement Of Suspended Corrupt Officials

A citizens’ group has objected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s reinstatement of 96 suspended staffers and asked the municipal commissioner to disclose the records pertaining to the reinstatement. The citizens’ group is also working on filing a public interest litigation against the reinstatement of staffers who have pending criminal cases and were earlier booked for corruption.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Citizens' group prepares to move Bombay HC against BMC's reinstatement of suspended corrupt officials | Representational Image

Mumbai: A citizens’ group has objected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s reinstatement of 96 suspended staffers and asked the municipal commissioner to disclose the records pertaining to the reinstatement. The citizens’ group is also working on filing a public interest litigation against the reinstatement of staffers who have pending criminal cases and were earlier booked for corruption.

In September, the BMC reinstated 96 staffers who were suspended for criminal cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. According to the information received under the Right To Information Act, 19 of these staffers have pending criminal cases against them while 77 were booked for corruption.

Petition Group, a citizens’ association working for transparency, accountability and good governance, wrote to the Municipal commissioner on Saturday to disclose the records pertaining to reinstatement of these staffers.

The group has requested the commissioner to disclose minutes of suspension review committee meeting, committee’s deliberations and decision-making process, documents relied upon by the committee to revoke suspension, preliminary inquiry records, prosecution sanction reports and other necessary data related to the disciplinary action against the reinstated staffers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Step-Father Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Toddler In Mankhurd, Police Cites Frustration Over Caregiving As Motive
Mumbai: Step-Father Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Toddler In Mankhurd, Police Cites Frustration Over Caregiving As Motive
Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali
Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali
'Congress Fulfilled Every Promise In Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi
'Congress Fulfilled Every Promise In Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi
Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet
Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet

“Considering the widespread corruption within BMC, transparency in this matter is crucial. Disclosure of these records will help restore public confidence, which is presently at an all-time low. There is a general perception that the higher officers are lenient on the delinquent officers and that there is clear conflict of interest. It is settled law that departmental inquiries are independent of criminal trials, and the department has an obligation to conduct such inquiries and reach a logical conclusion,” said the letter written by G R Vora, trustee of Petition Group.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Asst Commissioner Co-Accused In Pressure Cooker Scam Gives Clean Chit To MLA Dilip Lande...
article-image

The Petition Group is also working on moving the Bombay High Court through a PIL against the reinstatement of these staffers. Clarence Pinto, one of the trustees of the group, said, “The battle against corruption we are fighting seems futile if such corrupt officials are reinstated after being suspended. For them, it becomes a paid holiday as everything turns normal after some time. The Madras High Court had said that corrupt officials should be declared as anti-nationals. We are preparing the ground to move to the high court against this reinstatement.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Step-Father Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Toddler In Mankhurd, Police Cites Frustration...

Mumbai: Step-Father Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Toddler In Mankhurd, Police Cites Frustration...

Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali

Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali

Mumbai Medical Miracle: 11-Year-Old Overcomes Rare Genetic Disorder And Severe Gastrointestinal...

Mumbai Medical Miracle: 11-Year-Old Overcomes Rare Genetic Disorder And Severe Gastrointestinal...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Tensions Rise As Alliances Face Off In Over 25 Seats...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Tensions Rise As Alliances Face Off In Over 25 Seats...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Directs Magistrate To Allow Presentation Of 'Incriminating' CCTV Footage In...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Directs Magistrate To Allow Presentation Of 'Incriminating' CCTV Footage In...