'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For BMC & BEST Staff

Mumbai: In a fresh appeal ahead of Diwali, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BEST employees to be granted their rightful bonus, which he says has not yet been paid this year despite the festival already beginning. In a tweet in Marathi, he said that this bonus is essential for the employees and their families to celebrate the festival with joy.

Thackeray urged the municipal administration to go beyond last year’s bonus amount and grant a larger sum immediately. He emphasized that while BEST may require financial support, it remains the duty of the BMC to ensure its workers receive their dues.

In addition to this demand, Thackeray also pressed for reduced fare hikes for BEST services, suggesting that the civic body absorb certain costs to keep ticket prices affordable for ordinary Mumbaikars. He proposed an expansion of the BEST fleet and better public transport options as a real Diwali gift for the city’s residents.

His tweet comes amid growing frustration among municipal and transport workers over delays in bonus and salary payments. In the past, Thackeray has strongly opposed late or inadequate bonuses for civic employees. He had previously criticised the state government’s delay in announcing the Diwali bonus, which led to public pressure and a belated announcement.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced a bonus of ₹26,000 for BMC employees after engaging with worker unions. Thackeray had questioned whether the announcement would translate into real payments in employees’ accounts, noting that promises alone are not sufficient.

With the festive season underway, Thackeray’s public demand places pressure on civic authorities to act swiftly. If the BMC and BEST respond in time, employees and their families may yet welcome Diwali with some financial relief and hope.