 'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For BMC & BEST Staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For BMC & BEST Staff

'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For BMC & BEST Staff

Aaditya Thackeray urges BMC and BEST to pay the pending festival bonus to employees, emphasizing its importance for their Diwali celebrations. He calls for an increased amount and highlights BMC’s responsibility in this matter.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray | X @Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: In a fresh appeal ahead of Diwali, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BEST employees to be granted their rightful bonus, which he says has not yet been paid this year despite the festival already beginning. In a tweet in Marathi, he said that this bonus is essential for the employees and their families to celebrate the festival with joy.

Thackeray urged the municipal administration to go beyond last year’s bonus amount and grant a larger sum immediately. He emphasized that while BEST may require financial support, it remains the duty of the BMC to ensure its workers receive their dues.

In addition to this demand, Thackeray also pressed for reduced fare hikes for BEST services, suggesting that the civic body absorb certain costs to keep ticket prices affordable for ordinary Mumbaikars. He proposed an expansion of the BEST fleet and better public transport options as a real Diwali gift for the city’s residents.

Also Watch

FPJ Shorts
Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks
Samsung’s First-Ever Tri-Fold Smartphone May Be Launching In Next Few Weeks
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video
Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video

His tweet comes amid growing frustration among municipal and transport workers over delays in bonus and salary payments. In the past, Thackeray has strongly opposed late or inadequate bonuses for civic employees. He had previously criticised the state government’s delay in announcing the Diwali bonus, which led to public pressure and a belated announcement.

Read Also
‘Turning Point In Mumbai’s Public Transport Story’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Praises Metro 3...
article-image

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced a bonus of ₹26,000 for BMC employees after engaging with worker unions. Thackeray had questioned whether the announcement would translate into real payments in employees’ accounts, noting that promises alone are not sufficient.

With the festive season underway, Thackeray’s public demand places pressure on civic authorities to act swiftly. If the BMC and BEST respond in time, employees and their families may yet welcome Diwali with some financial relief and hope.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online

Mumbai Weather Update: 32°C Feels Like 41°C As City Boils Under October Heat, Netizens Fume Online

'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For...

'Aamchi Maagni Ahe Ki...': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Demands Immediate Diwali Bonus For...

'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Uber Driver Asked Personal...

'Sach Bolna Aapka Heartbreak Hua Hai Na?’: Mumbai Woman Claims Creepy Uber Driver Asked Personal...

MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar

MMRDA To Cut 320 Trees, Replant 386 For Eastern Freeway Expansion Between Thane & Ghatkopar

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore

Bandra Bay To Become Mumbai's Next Ultra-Luxury Destination With Expected Revenue Of ₹1 Lakh Crore