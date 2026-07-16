Mumbai: Passport Office In Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Bomb Threat E-mail, Probe Underway

Passport office in BKC receives bomb threat call. |

Mumbai: A tense situation gripped the Bandra Kurla Complex after the Passport Office in the region received a threatening email warning of an explosion in the region on Thursday morning. Following the warning, police officials and the bomb disposal team reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

Following the inspection, no suspicious items were found in the region. However, police officials are now investigating the sender of the threatening email.

Police probe threatening email

According to IANS, the alleged email contained derogatory remarks against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's wife, Durga Stalin, claiming she insulted Prophet Muhammad.

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.

Similar threat to court

Meanwhile, in another separate case, a few weeks ago, the Esplanade Court, popularly known as Killa Court, in South Mumbai received a similar bomb threat email from an anonymous person on June 18.

Upon receiving the information, officials, along with the bomb squad, launched a search operation at the court. According to the officials, an email had been sent to the authorities claiming that a bomb had been kept inside the court, following which the officials called the police and the bomb detection team to the spot.

The team conducted a thorough search of the court; however, no suspicious object or explosive material was found at the spot. After receiving the threat, security around the court was heightened.

Investigation underway

Following the threat, police officials launched an investigation into the matter, and a search was conducted to find out who the sender of the threatening email was.