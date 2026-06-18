Mumbai's Esplanade Court Receives Bomb Threat E-mail Claiming Explosive Placed Inside Premises; Bomb Squad At Spot

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Mumbai: Mumbai's Esplanade Court, also known as Killa Court, received a bomb threat on Thursday after an unidentified person claimed that an explosive device had been planted inside the court premises and would detonate shortly.

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Following the threat, which was reportedly received via email, police officials along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and launched a detailed search operation across the court complex.

Authorities thoroughly inspected the premises, however, no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search.

Mumbai Police said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat and identify the person behind the email. Security measures around the court premises were also heightened as a precautionary measure.

The incident triggered temporary tension in the busy Fort area, which houses several government offices and legal establishments.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.