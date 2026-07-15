Mumbai Football Fraternity Furious As BMC Proposes Converting Neville D'Souza Ground Into Convention Centre | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Strong opposition has erupted in Mumbai’s football fraternity after the BMC proposed converting the 8,450 sq mt Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation into a convention and exhibition centre. Players, coaches and administrators say the plan would deprive Mumbai of its only dedicated FIFA-standard ground and seriously damage football development.

Ground's Significance and Daily Use

The venue is crucial in a city with scarce football infrastructure. Hundreds of children and aspiring players train there daily, while school, college, club, men’s and women’s tournaments run throughout the year. Named after Neville D’Souza, the first Asian footballer to score an Olympic hat-trick at the 1956 Melbourne Games, it symbolises Mumbai’s football legacy. In 2018, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Mumbai Football Association developed the artificial turf and sports complex to FIFA standards.

The land belongs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). MHADA and the BMC are considering changing its reservation from “Sports Ground and Playground” to “Exhibition/Convention Centre”. Reports say the proposal seeks to monetise the plot and fund housing. Football stakeholders say this prioritises commerce over sport despite alternative sites.

Henry Picardo's Warning

Henry Picardo, Mumbai Football Association executive committee member and former international player, said the ground carries the dreams of thousands of children. He argued that rebuilding it would cost three times more and said the fraternity could pursue legal action if authorities failed to engage. He stressed the issue was not political but about children and football.

Former India coach and international Santosh Kashyap said the proposal reflected weak commitment to sports infrastructure. Citing commercial use of Cooperage Ground, Parel ground’s takeover for civic infrastructure and Andheri’s focus on the Indian Super League, he called Neville D’Souza Ground the only option for local players. He linked India’s international struggles to inadequate facilities and said football could generate revenue.

Mumbai Football Association General Secretary Sudhakar Rane warned that losing it would leave the city without a dedicated football ground. He said it hosts nearly 2,000 matches annually, serves thousands and has produced players and international referees. Former India international and goalkeeping coach Mohammed Yusuf Ansari said shrinking grounds would undermine grassroots football and asked whether authorities would provide a replacement.

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The football community wants the proposal withdrawn, the ground protected, the convention centre built elsewhere and sporting facilities expanded. The Free Press Journal contacted MHADA Mumbai Board Chief Officer Milind Borikar, but calls and messages went unanswered until press time.

Henry Picardo, Executive Committee Member of the Mumbai Football Association and former international player:

“This is not just a ground; it is where thousands of children dream of becoming footballers. Our only concern is safeguarding the future of children and football in Mumbai.”

Santosh Kashyap, former India football team coach and former international player:

“We talk about becoming a sporting nation, but our actions tell a different story. Unfortunately, authorities always look at revenue generation rather than sports development.”

Mohammed Yusuf Ansari, former India international and goalkeeping coach

“If grounds keep disappearing, how will we create players? Instead of reducing football infrastructure, the authorities should create more facilities. There are several places in Mumbai where the authorities can generate revenue.”

Sudhakar Rane, General Secretary of the Mumbai Football Association:

“Why should it be built on this ground alone? It is wrong to look at a sports ground merely as a means of generating revenue.”

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