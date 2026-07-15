Directorate Of Education Announces Revised FYJC Admission Schedule For New Round Starting July 16 For Unallotted Students | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Directorate of Education has announced a revised schedule for the next round of the Centralised Online Class XI (FYJC) admission process for students who are yet to secure admission after the completion of three regular rounds and two special rounds.

Registration Window

The upcoming round, beginning on July 16, will provide fresh applicants with an opportunity to register, make corrections to their application forms and submit their preferred junior colleges.

As per the revised schedule, new student registrations, application corrections and submission of Part II of the application form will be accepted from 3 p.m. on July 16 until 6 p.m. on July 18. During this period, students can select a minimum of one and a maximum of ten junior colleges in their order of preference.

Allotment and Cut-Off Dates

The seat allotment process will be conducted on July 19, while the allotment list and cut-off marks will be released at 10 a.m. on July 20. Students who are allotted seats will have to visit the allotted junior colleges between July 20 and July 22 to complete document verification and confirm their admissions.

The Directorate said that data processing for the round will be carried out on July 23, and details of vacant seats will be published at 1 p.m. on July 24.

Meanwhile, Class XI lectures across higher secondary schools and junior colleges in Maharashtra are scheduled to commence from July 15. The Directorate has urged students and parents to complete all admission-related formalities within the prescribed timeline to avoid delays and ensure a smooth start to the academic session.

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