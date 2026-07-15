Central Govt Designates Mumbai's DFSL Kalina As Examiner Of Electronic Evidence Under IT Act, 2000 | AI

Mumbai: The Central Government has designated the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories (DFSL), Kalina, Mumbai, as an Examiner of Electronic Evidence under Section 79A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, strengthening the state's capacity to investigate cybercrime and digital evidence.

Notification Details

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), authorises the DFSL to examine and certify electronic evidence for legal and investigative purposes. The notification was published in the Gazette of India on July 13, 2026.

Located at Hans Bhugra Marg, Vidyanagari, Kalina, Santacruz (East), Mumbai, the laboratory has been recognised for its expertise in Computer (Media) Forensics and Mobile Device Forensics.

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Empowerment and Scope

The designation under Section 79A empowers the laboratory to provide expert examination of digital evidence in criminal investigations and judicial proceedings. The move is expected to strengthen forensic support for law enforcement agencies dealing with cyber offences, digital fraud, data breaches and other technology-related crimes.

With the notification, the Kalina-based DFSL joins the network of officially recognised electronic evidence examination facilities in the country, enhancing Maharashtra's forensic infrastructure and improving the scientific examination of digital evidence used in courts and investigations.

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