Maharashtra Govt To Set Up Solar Power Projects At 19 Colleges Across Three Districts In 18 Months | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has drawn up a plan to establish solar power projects at 19 colleges across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Nanded districts over the next 18 months. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has directed all concerned departments and agencies to ensure timely and coordinated implementation of the project while maintaining quality standards.

Review Meeting and MoU Background

The directions were issued during a review meeting chaired by the minister to assess the progress of works being undertaken under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MAHAPREIT and the Higher and Technical Education Department for promoting the use of solar energy in educational institutions.

During the meeting, officials presented the implementation roadmap, which includes the installation of 45 MW of solar power capacity across institutions under the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). The project will also include a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with 50 per cent storage capacity.

Three Models of Development

Of the total planned capacity, 15 MW will be developed through net metering, 5 MW through behind-the-meter installations and 25 MW through the open access model. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce electricity expenses of educational institutions while lowering their dependence on conventional power sources.

Officials informed the minister that the project has been structured in phases, including technical feasibility studies, selection of developers, financial closure, installation, commissioning and long-term operation and maintenance, with completion targeted within 18 months.

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MoU Signed and Site Surveys Completed

The review also noted that the Memorandum of Understanding between MAHAPREIT and the Directorate of Technical Education has already been signed. Preliminary site surveys have been completed at all 19 proposed locations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Nanded. In addition, the process of appointing the Project Management Unit (PMU) has been completed, with Choice Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. receiving the work order. The selection process for developers of the on-grid solar power projects is currently underway.

The meeting also discussed providing at least 10 per cent of the project funding for strengthening existing electrical infrastructure, executing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) based on discovered tariff rates, extending financial assistance through MAHAPREIT, developing a centralised payment security mechanism at the DTE and Higher and Technical Education Department levels, and ensuring effective coordination among all implementing agencies.

The meeting was attended by Higher Education Director Dr. Shailendra Deolankar, Deputy Secretary of the Higher Education Department Ashok Mande, Joint Director Dr. Archana Borhade, officials from MAHAPREIT and other senior government officials.

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