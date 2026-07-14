Rotary Club Of Mumbai South Cuffe Parade Launches Annapoorna Project On July 14 To Feed 750 School children Daily |

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Mumbai South Cuffe Parade has launched its flagship Annapoorna Project, an initiative that will provide nutritious daily meals to 750 schoolchildren, with the aim of ensuring their right to better nutrition and education.

Inauguration by Sponsor

The project was inaugurated by its sponsor, Rotarian Kumar Mehta, who has been associated with charitable and humanitarian initiatives for more than two decades. The Club said Mehta's support and philanthropy had made the initiative possible, reflecting his long-standing commitment to improving the lives of underprivileged children.

The programme has been planned and implemented by members of the Rotary Club of Mumbai South Cuffe Parade, who will oversee the distribution of nutritious meals to the students on every school day. The Club said the initiative embodies Rotary's guiding principle of "Service Above Self" and represents a collective effort by its members to improve children's health and educational outcomes.

Club President's Vision

Speaking at the inauguration, Club President Nargis Gaur said, "A nourishing meal is more than food—it is hope, dignity and an opportunity for a child to learn, grow and dream. Through the Annapoorna Project, we are investing not only in children's health but also in their future."

The Rotary Club said the Annapoorna Project is intended as a long-term commitment to supporting children from disadvantaged backgrounds and creating a sustainable impact within the community. By ensuring that students receive a nutritious meal each school day, the initiative seeks to improve attendance, enhance learning and contribute to the overall well-being of the beneficiaries.

The Club described the project as a significant milestone in its continuing efforts to serve the community through programmes that address social needs and create lasting positive change.

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