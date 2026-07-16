Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Meeting On Reforms Announced By MPSC, Says 'Exams To Be Conducted Traditionally Until August 2027'

CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs a meeting in Mumbai on reforms announced by MPSC. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting in Mumbai regarding the decision to conduct online examinations for the upcoming Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, as several student organisations protested against conducting the process online.

The controversy erupted after the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's decision to conduct the preliminary examinations for Group A, Group B and Group C online created confusion among students across the state.

In response to the ongoing demands from various student organizations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting in Mumbai with Dr. Vivek Bhimanwar, Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the Chief Secretary of the state, and senior officials from the… pic.twitter.com/PQNi4Wc6Ve — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Students oppose online exams

Several students preparing for the examination protested against the commission's announcement, saying that many candidates from rural areas lack the facilities required to take the examinations online.

According to Maharashtra Times, following the announcement by the commission, a few students personally met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and conveyed their concerns about why they were opposing the online system.

CM proposes phased transition

Fadnavis, treating the matter as a priority, held a meeting in Mumbai with Dr Vivek Bhimanwar, Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the Chief Secretary of the state, and senior officials from the General Administration Department.

In the meeting, Fadnavis clearly stated that the reforms to conduct computer-based examinations should not be introduced immediately but should instead come into effect from August 2027 so that students get adequate time, all mechanisms can enhance their preparedness, and, until then, examinations should continue to be conducted using the existing method.

Further asserting his clear stance on the matter, he said that ensuring a secure and transparent selection process has always been his firm position. Accordingly, the examination system must also remain transparent. Examinations should be conducted on time, and their results should also be declared on time.

Focus on smooth implementation

Praising the initiative introduced by the MPSC, he said that while undertaking online process reforms, the transition from one system to another must be equally smooth. This should provide every stakeholder with sufficient time to prepare for and adapt to the new mode.