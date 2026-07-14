MSBSHSE To Declare SSC And HSC Supplementary Exam Results On July 14 At 1 PM | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary examinations conducted in June–July 2026 on Tuesday, July 14, at 1 p.m.

Exam Schedule

The supplementary examinations were held across the Board's nine divisional offices—Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Nashik, Amravati, Latur and Konkan. The SSC supplementary examinations were conducted between June 16 and June 30, while the HSC supplementary examinations were held from June 16 to July 8.

Students will be able to access their results online through the Maharashtra State Board's official website.

Photocopy and Verification

Following the declaration of results, the Board will allow students to apply online for photocopies of evaluated answer sheets and verification of marks. Applications for these services will be accepted from July 15 to July 24, with the prescribed fee payable through debit card, credit card, UPI or net banking.

Students seeking re-evaluation of their answer scripts must first obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet. Applications for re-evaluation can be submitted online within five working days of receiving the photocopy, in accordance with the Board's prescribed procedure.

Class Improvement Scheme

The Board has also informed students who passed the supplementary examination but wish to improve their performance that they can appear under the Class Improvement Scheme. Eligible candidates will have three opportunities to improve their scores in the upcoming examination sessions.

Additionally, regular students appearing for the February–March 2027 SSC and HSC examinations who have changed their names, subjects or vocational streams, or are seeking Transfer of Credit (ToC), will be able to submit online applications. Detailed instructions regarding eligibility and the application process will be issued separately by the Board.

The Maharashtra State Board has advised students to rely only on the official website for results and further updates regarding post-result services.

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