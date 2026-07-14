Over 53,000 Girl Students Secure Admissions In Maharashtra's Special Class XI Admission Round | AI

Mumbai: As many as 53,824 girl students have secured admissions in the second special admission round conducted exclusively for girls under Maharashtra's Centralised Online Class XI Admission Process. Of these, 25,131 students confirmed their admissions on Monday, while the remaining candidates have until 6 p.m. on July 14 to complete the admission formalities.

Academic Session Start

With five rounds of the admission process now largely completed, the Directorate of Education has directed junior colleges across the state to commence Class XI sessions from July 15 for students who have secured admissions.

Admissions are currently underway across 9,697 junior colleges in Maharashtra. So far, 14,87,757 students have registered for Class XI admissions, of whom 11,40,131 have confirmed their seats.

Division-Wise Breakup

The special round for girls received 79,706 applications, with 53,824 candidates being allotted seats. The Mumbai division recorded the highest number of admissions at 18,209, followed by Pune (8,888), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (5,447), Nashik (5,218), Nagpur (4,974), Amravati (4,416), Kolhapur (3,866) and Latur (2,806).

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Of the 25,131 admissions confirmed in the special round until July 13, 23,138 were secured through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), while 1,993 admissions were completed under the in-house, management and minority quotas.

Education officials have advised students allotted seats in the special round to complete the admission process before the July 14 deadline to ensure a smooth start to the academic session beginning July 15.

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